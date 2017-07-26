Signs Your Company Needs Professional Cyber Security Help
Most business owners are unaware of the dangers lurking around on the internet. Neglecting to take cyber security seriously can lead to a number of problems for your Chicago, IL business. The last thing you want is to have the sensitive data on your network compromised due to neglect. If you are unsure about how to properly secure the network you have, then working with cyber security expert is a must. Choosing an IT company with a great deal of experience in the world of cyber security can help you fix any problems that may be present. The following are some of the signs you may notice when it is time to get some help with the security of your computer network.
There is a Bring Your Own Device Policy in Play
Among the biggest mistakes you can make regarding cyber security is letting employees share sensitive information over their personal mobile devices. Many of the phones on the market do not feature file encryption, which is why putting sensitive information on them is a bad idea. Instead of putting your company at risk of a cyber-attack, you need to get some help from professionals. These professionals can help you choose and alter mobile devices for your employees to use.
No Policies in Place Regarding the Opening of Emails
One of the most popular ways for hackers to get a virus on a computer is by sending an email attachment. If employees do not know the dangers of opening attachments, it can lead to ransomware attacks. Getting the right malware and virus removal software on your computer network is essential when trying to guard against these types of issues. The right cyber security professionals will be able to help you get the right systems in place with ease.
